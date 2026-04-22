Where to try scuba diving in Mozambique

Mozambique's coastline is dotted with some of the most beautiful coral reefs in Africa , making it a paradise for scuba divers. These hidden gems are home to an array of marine life, promising an unforgettable experience for those willing to explore beyond the usual spots. From vibrant corals to diverse fish species, Mozambique's reefs are a treasure trove for underwater enthusiasts. Here is a look at some of these stunning locations.

#1 Quirimbas Archipelago: A diver's paradise The Quirimbas Archipelago is famous for its pristine waters and rich biodiversity. The islands are surrounded by colorful coral reefs, which are home to numerous species of fish and other marine life. Divers can explore the clear waters and witness everything from tiny reef fish to larger pelagic species. The archipelago's remoteness ensures less crowding, making it an ideal spot for those looking for solitude underwater.

#2 Bazaruto Archipelago: A hidden jewel The Bazaruto Archipelago is often referred to as Mozambique's hidden jewel. The area has crystal-clear waters and diverse ecosystems. The reefs here are teeming with life, including turtles, dolphins, and various fish species. The islands also provide a range of dive sites suitable for both beginners and experienced divers. The protected marine park status ensures the preservation of its natural beauty.

Advertisement

#3 Ponta do Ouro: Coastal wonderland Ponta do Ouro is famous for its stunning coastal scenery and vibrant underwater ecosystems. The reefs here are home to a variety of corals and marine creatures, including sharks and rays. With warm waters all year round, Ponta do Ouro is a favorite among divers looking for thrilling encounters with larger pelagic species.

Advertisement