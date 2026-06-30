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5 ways to use seed pods in art

By Simran Jeet 02:57 pm Jun 30, 202602:57 pm

What's the story

African seed pods are natural materials that can be creatively transformed into unique sculptures. These pods, often overlooked, provide an opportunity for artists and crafters to explore sustainable art forms. By using these materials, one can create pieces that not only showcase the beauty of nature but also promote environmental awareness. Here are five creative ways to sculpt with African seed pods, each offering a distinct approach to this art form.