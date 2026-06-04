How to grow sea buckthorn at home

Sea buckthorn is a hardy shrub that can flourish in a range of climates, making it an ideal choice for gardeners looking for a low-maintenance plant. Known for its bright orange berries and nutrient-rich profile, this plant can be grown in different soil types and withstands drought conditions. Here is a guide to growing sea buckthorn in various climates, including tips on soil preparation, watering, and maintenance.

Tip 1 Soil preparation for sea buckthorn Sea buckthorn flourishes in well-drained soil with a pH of 6.0 to 7.5. Before planting, test your soil's pH, and amend it accordingly with lime or sulfur if needed. The plant also does well in sandy or loamy soils, but avoid waterlogged areas as they can damage the roots. Adding organic matter like compost can improve soil fertility without affecting drainage.

Tip 2 Watering requirements Once established, sea buckthorn is drought tolerant and requires little watering. However, during the first year after planting, regular watering is essential to help the roots establish. Water the plants deeply once a week during dry spells to keep the soil moist, but not soggy. Mulching around the base of the plant helps retain moisture and suppress weeds.

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Tip 3 Pruning techniques for healthy growth Pruning is important to keep sea buckthorn healthy and productive. Do light pruning every year to remove dead or damaged branches, and promote airflow within the plant. The best time to prune is late winter or early spring before new growth begins. Avoid heavy pruning, as it can reduce berry yield.

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