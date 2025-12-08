Seasonal allergies? Try these home remedies

Seasonal allergies can be a pain, leaving you with sneezing, itching, and congestion. While over-the-counter medications are common, some natural home remedies can also provide relief. These remedies are easy to prepare and use ingredients that are usually available at home. They offer a gentle alternative for those looking to avoid pharmaceutical solutions. Here are five effective home remedies for seasonal allergies.

Tip 1 Saline nasal rinse A saline nasal rinse can help clear allergens from your nasal passages. Mix one teaspoon of salt in a cup of warm distilled water. Using a neti pot or nasal spray bottle, gently irrigate your nasal passages with the solution. This helps reduce swelling and congestion by flushing out pollen and other irritants.

Tip 2 Steam inhalation Steam inhalation is another simple remedy that can ease nasal congestion and sinus pressure. Boil water in a pot, remove it from the heat, and lean over it with a towel draped over your head to trap the steam. Inhale deeply for 10 minutes to help open up blocked airways.

Tip 3 Honey and lemon drink A warm drink of honey and lemon can soothe irritated throats caused by allergies. Mix one tablespoon of honey and juice from half a lemon into a glass of warm water. Drink this mixture once or twice daily to ease throat discomfort and boost immunity.

Tip 4 Apple cider vinegar tonic Apple cider vinegar is known for its anti-inflammatory properties that may help reduce allergy symptoms. Mix two tablespoons of apple cider vinegar with one tablespoon of honey in a glass of water. Drink this tonic once daily to support your body's natural detoxification processes.