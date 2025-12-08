Seasonal allergies? Try these home remedies
What's the story
Seasonal allergies can be a pain, leaving you with sneezing, itching, and congestion. While over-the-counter medications are common, some natural home remedies can also provide relief. These remedies are easy to prepare and use ingredients that are usually available at home. They offer a gentle alternative for those looking to avoid pharmaceutical solutions. Here are five effective home remedies for seasonal allergies.
Tip 1
Saline nasal rinse
A saline nasal rinse can help clear allergens from your nasal passages. Mix one teaspoon of salt in a cup of warm distilled water. Using a neti pot or nasal spray bottle, gently irrigate your nasal passages with the solution. This helps reduce swelling and congestion by flushing out pollen and other irritants.
Tip 2
Steam inhalation
Steam inhalation is another simple remedy that can ease nasal congestion and sinus pressure. Boil water in a pot, remove it from the heat, and lean over it with a towel draped over your head to trap the steam. Inhale deeply for 10 minutes to help open up blocked airways.
Tip 3
Honey and lemon drink
A warm drink of honey and lemon can soothe irritated throats caused by allergies. Mix one tablespoon of honey and juice from half a lemon into a glass of warm water. Drink this mixture once or twice daily to ease throat discomfort and boost immunity.
Tip 4
Apple cider vinegar tonic
Apple cider vinegar is known for its anti-inflammatory properties that may help reduce allergy symptoms. Mix two tablespoons of apple cider vinegar with one tablespoon of honey in a glass of water. Drink this tonic once daily to support your body's natural detoxification processes.
Tip 5
Ginger tea infusion
Ginger tea is another great option as it has anti-inflammatory properties that may help reduce allergy symptoms. To prepare ginger tea, slice fresh ginger root and add it to boiling water. Let it steep for 10 minutes before straining into a cup. You can drink this tea two or three times a day for best results.