Hair color goals? Try these gorgeous balayage looks
What's the story
Balayage is a hair coloring technique that gives a natural, sun-kissed look. It is customizable, so it can be adapted to suit different seasons and hair types. For those with thick hair, seasonal balayage can add dimension and movement without the need for constant maintenance. Here are some ideas to achieve a stunning seasonal balayage that complements your thick locks.
Tip 1
Spring-inspired balayage
For spring, opt for soft pastels or subtle highlights that mimic the gentle blooms of the season.
Think light pinks or lavender hues blended into your base color. This creates a fresh and vibrant look, perfect for welcoming warmer weather.
The key is to keep the colors soft and blended, so it looks natural as it grows out.
Tip 2
Summer sun-kissed balayage
Summer calls for bright, sun-kissed balayage that mimics the effect of sun-bleached strands.
Go for golden blondes or honey tones that add warmth and brightness to your thick hair.
This look works well with beachy waves or straight styles, giving an effortless, yet polished, appearance.
Tip 3
Autumn-inspired balayage
Autumn is all about rich, warm tones like copper, auburn, or caramel. These colors complement the changing leaves and add depth to thick hair.
You can also add darker lowlights to create contrast and dimension, making your hair look fuller and more textured.
Tip 4
Winter-ready balayage
For winter, opt for cooler tones like ash blonde or icy platinum highlights, mixed with deep brunette bases.
This combination gives an elegant contrast that suits festive occasions and colder months.
The cooler shades add sophistication while keeping the overall look balanced and harmonious.
Tip 5
Maintenance tips for thick hair
To keep your seasonal balayage looking its best on thick hair, use sulfate-free shampoos and conditioners designed for color-treated hair.
Regular trims every six to eight weeks help prevent split ends while maintaining shape and style integrity.
Also, consider using leave-in conditioners or serums to keep moisture levels balanced without weighing down your locks.