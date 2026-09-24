Seated leg lifts: An easy way to work your legs
What's the story
Seated leg lifts are a simple, yet effective exercise that can be performed almost anywhere. They target the core and lower body muscles, making them a great addition to any fitness routine. This exercise is particularly beneficial for those looking to improve their strength and flexibility without the need for special equipment or a gym membership. Here are five surprising benefits of seated leg lifts.
Core Power
Strengthening core muscles
Seated leg lifts are also a great way to strengthen core muscles.
By engaging the abdominal muscles throughout the movement, you can build a stronger core over time.
A strong core supports better posture and balance, which are essential for daily activities and other exercises.
Flexibility boost
Improving flexibility
Performing seated leg lifts regularly can also improve your flexibility.
The exercise involves a range of motion that stretches and lengthens the muscles in your legs and hips.
Improved flexibility can lead to a greater range of motion in joints, reducing the risk of injury during physical activities.
Circulation aid
Enhancing circulation
Seated leg lifts promote better blood circulation by activating large muscle groups in the legs.
Improved circulation ensures that oxygen and nutrients are efficiently delivered throughout the body, which is critical for overall health.
This benefit is especially important for people who spend long hours sitting at work or at home.
Weight control
Supporting weight management
Incorporating seated leg lifts into your routine can help with weight management by burning calories and boosting metabolism.
While this exercise may not burn as many calories as high-intensity workouts, it contributes to an active lifestyle that supports weight control when combined with other physical activities.
Mental health
Boosting mental well-being
Like many forms of exercise, doing seated leg lifts can boost mental well-being by releasing endorphins, chemicals in the brain that act as natural mood lifters.
Regularly practicing such exercises can reduce stress levels, improve mood, and promote overall mental health.