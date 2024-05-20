Next Article

Seaweed: Make vegan fasting dishes with this superfood

By Anujj Trehaan 10:22 am May 20, 202410:22 am

What's the story Seaweed stands out as a superfood, ideal for those following a vegan intermittent fasting regimen. Packed with an impressive array of vitamins, minerals, and powerful antioxidants, it's an excellent choice for anyone looking to enhance their meals nutritionally. These five unique seaweed-centric recipes are crafted to seamlessly integrate into your fasting schedule, providing delicious tastes and vital nourishment while maintaining your vegan dietary principles.

Nori-wrapped veggie rolls

Brighten up your fasting days with vibrant nori-wrapped veggie rolls. Start with a sheet of nori and cover it with layers of thinly sliced cucumber, crisp bell peppers, and creamy avocado. Roll the combination tightly and cut into bite-sized pieces. These colorful rolls are not only low in calories but also brimming with fiber and vital nutrients, embodying an ideal meal for fasting times.

Wakame cucumber salad

Refresh with a wakame cucumber salad during your fast. Soak dried wakame until it's fully expanded, then drain well. Combine it with sliced cucumber, a splash of rice vinegar, and sesame oil. Add a hint of sweetener to balance the flavors. This dish is not only refreshing but also excellent for replenishing electrolytes, making it a perfect choice during fasting periods.

Kombu broth soup

Savor a warm bowl of kombu broth during your fast for comfort. Simmer kombu and ginger slices in water to create an aromatic base. Once strained, enhance the broth with diced tofu and spinach, adding protein and iron without a high calorie count. This soothing soup is perfect for staying satiated and content throughout your fasting period.

Arame stir-fry delight

Begin by soaking arame as the package suggests. Then, heat a pan and add the arame with a variety of vegetables like broccoli, carrots, and snap peas. Use just enough oil to cook them. Season with soy sauce or tamari to bring a savory depth to the dish. This stir-fry is designed to be both nourishing and light, ensuring satisfaction without heaviness.

Dulse flakes topping twist

Enhance your dishes with dulse flakes for a salty flavor boost and nutrient enrichment. Sprinkle them on roasted sweet potatoes or stir into quinoa salads. Rich in iodine, they support thyroid health, which is key for metabolism regulation during fasting. This addition is simple yet impactful, offering a nutritional bonus to your vegan intermittent fasting meals.