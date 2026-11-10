Visiting Mauritius? Don't miss these stunning gardens

One of the most famous botanical gardens in Mauritius is the Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam Botanical Garden.

Located in Pamplemousses, it is home to an impressive collection of plants, including giant water lilies and talipot palms.

The garden spans over 60 acres and provides a peaceful setting for nature lovers.

Visitors can stroll through its winding paths and discover various plant species while enjoying the tranquility of this lush environment.