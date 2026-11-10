Visiting Mauritius? Don't miss these stunning gardens
What's the story
Mauritius, a tropical paradise in the Indian Ocean, is famous for its stunning beaches and vibrant culture. But, beyond the usual tourist spots, lie hidden botanical gardens that promise a unique experience. These serene retreats are home to an array of plant species, some of which are endemic to the island. Visiting these gardens gives you a chance to explore Mauritius' natural beauty and biodiversity, away from the crowd.
#1
Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam Botanical Garden
One of the most famous botanical gardens in Mauritius is the Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam Botanical Garden.
Located in Pamplemousses, it is home to an impressive collection of plants, including giant water lilies and talipot palms.
The garden spans over 60 acres and provides a peaceful setting for nature lovers.
Visitors can stroll through its winding paths and discover various plant species while enjoying the tranquility of this lush environment.
#2
Botanical Garden of Curepipe
The Botanical Garden of Curepipe is another hidden gem on the island.
Situated at a higher altitude than other gardens, it has a cooler climate that supports different flora.
The garden features an impressive collection of indigenous plants, as well as exotic species from around the world.
Its peaceful atmosphere makes it an ideal spot for leisurely walks or quiet reflection amidst nature's beauty.
#3
La Vanille Nature Park
La Vanille Nature Park is more than just a botanical garden; it is also home to various animal species, such as giant tortoises and crocodiles.
The park features lush gardens with tropical plants and trees that create a vibrant ecosystem.
Visitors can explore walking trails that take them through different habitats while enjoying close encounters with wildlife in this expansive park.
#4
SSR Botanical Garden's unique features
Apart from its diverse plant collection, SSR Botanical Garden has some unique features that set it apart from other gardens on the island.
One highlight is its spice garden, where visitors can learn about different spices used in Mauritian cuisine, such as cloves and nutmeg trees.
Another attraction is its collection of medicinal plants, which highlights traditional uses of local flora by indigenous communities over centuries.