These waterfalls in the Azores are simply stunning

The Azores archipelago, situated in the heart of the Atlantic Ocean, is famous for its stunning landscapes and natural beauty. Among its many treasures are hidden waterfalls that remain unexplored by most tourists. These secret spots offer a serene escape into nature, far from the crowded tourist spots. From lush greenery to crystal-clear waters, these waterfalls provide a unique experience for those willing to venture off the beaten path.

#1 Cascading wonders of Ribeira do Ferreiro Ribeira do Ferreiro is a hidden gem on Flores Island. This waterfall is famous for its multiple cascades that tumble down rocky cliffs into a tranquil pool below. Surrounded by dense vegetation and towering cliffs, the spot offers an idyllic setting for nature lovers. The best time to visit is after rainfall when the falls are at their most powerful.

#2 Enigmatic beauty of Caldeira Velha Caldeira Velha on Sao Miguel Island is known for its enchanting waterfalls set against a backdrop of lush greenery. The warm waters here are rich in minerals, making them perfect for a relaxing dip. The area also has walking trails that let you explore the diverse flora and fauna of this natural reserve. Visiting early in the morning or late afternoon gives you a quieter experience.

#3 Serene escape at Poco da Ribeira do Ferreiro Poco da Ribeira do Ferreiro on Flores Island is another serene waterfall spot that is less frequented by tourists. The secluded location makes it perfect for those looking to connect with nature in peace. Surrounded by verdant forests and dramatic rock formations, this place is a photographer's paradise. The sound of water cascading down creates an atmosphere of tranquility.

