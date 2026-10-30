Secured loans v/s unsecured loans: What's the difference?
What's the story
Navigating the world of personal finance can be tricky, especially with loans. In India, two popular types of loans are secured and unsecured loans. Knowing the difference between these two can help you make informed financial decisions. Here are the key differences between secured and unsecured loans in India, and how they affect borrowers.
Secured loans
Understanding secured loans
Secured loans are those that require collateral. This means you have to pledge an asset, like property or a vehicle, against the loan amount.
Since lenders have security against the loan, they usually offer lower interest rates on secured loans.
The risk of default is lower for lenders, making these loans more affordable for borrowers who can provide collateral.
Unsecured loans
Exploring unsecured loans
Unsecured loans do not require any collateral. Instead, lenders rely on your creditworthiness and income to determine eligibility.
Because there is no asset backing these loans, they generally come with higher interest rates than secured ones.
However, they offer flexibility, as borrowers do not have to risk their assets.
Interest rates
Interest rates comparison
Interest rates on secured loans are usually lower than unsecured ones, owing to reduced risk for lenders.
In India, secured loan rates can range from 6% to 12%, depending on factors like the borrower's credit score and loan amount.
Unsecured loans, on the other hand, may attract rates between 10% and 25% due to higher perceived risk.
Risk factors
Risk factors involved
The biggest risk with secured loans is losing your asset if you default on repayment.
With unsecured loans, the risk is mainly financial, as failing to repay can affect your credit score but doesn't involve losing property directly.
Knowing these risks is important before choosing a loan type.
Approval process
Loan approval process differences
The approval process for secured loans is usually quicker, as collateral reduces the lender's risk.
Unsecured loan approvals may take longer, as they require thorough checks of credit history and income verification.
This difference in processing time can be an important consideration when you need funds urgently.