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Senegal's gingembre drink: A remedy for digestion

By Simran Jeet 03:05 pm Jun 29, 202603:05 pm

What's the story

Senegal's gingembre drink is a popular natural remedy for digestion. This spicy ginger drink is known for its soothing properties and has been used for years in many cultures. The drink is made with fresh ginger root, water, and sometimes lemon or honey to enhance its flavor. It is believed to help with digestive issues by reducing bloating, nausea, and indigestion.