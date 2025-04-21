Love souvenirs? Explore Seoul's traditional markets
What's the story
Seoul, where tradition coexists with modernity, makes shopping an absolute delight with its traditional markets.
These crowded hubs make for perfect places to pick up unique souvenirs that reflect the Korean culture and craftsmanship.
From handmade crafts to local delicacies, these markets give an authentic insight into the city's rich heritage.
Visiting these places not only supports local artisans but also takes a piece of Seoul back home.
Namdaemun
Namdaemun Market treasures
Namdaemun Market is one of the oldest and largest traditional markets in Seoul. It is famous for its wide selection of goods, from textiles and accessories to souvenirs.
You will find a number of handcrafted items such as pottery and jewelry that make for the best gifts.
The lively atmosphere of the market and its diverse offerings guarantee that there's something for everyone.
Insadong
Insadong's artistic finds
Insadong is well known for its artistic vibe and traditional Korean crafts. The area is dotted with shops selling calligraphy materials, ceramics, antiques, etc.
It's an ideal spot to buy unique art pieces or traditional Korean paper products called hanji.
The narrow streets are lined with galleries and tea houses, adding to the cultural experience.
Gwangjang
Gwangjang Market delicacies
If you are someone who is interested in Korean food culture, Gwangjang Market is a must-visit.
Though mainly famous for its street food stalls serving delectable treats like bindaetteok (mung bean pancakes), it also has vendors selling fabrics and vintage clothing.
They would make great gifts or personal souvenirs from your trip to Seoul.
Dongdaemun
Dongdaemun shopping paradise
Dongdaemun Market is your best bet for a fashion hub. It has dozens of wholesale stores where you can find trendy clothing at competitive prices.
Apart from fashion, you can also check out shops that sell fabrics for custom-tailored clothes or craft projects back home.
This market stays open till late at night, so you can easily go shopping late in the evening.
Tongin
Tongin Market experience
Tongin Market gives a unique experience with its dosirak cafe concept, where you can use tokens to buy different foods from different stalls to create your own meal box (dosirak).
Plus, food items like tteok (rice cakes) available here make for the best edible souvenirs to represent Korea's culinary traditions without having to refrigerate them while traveling back home!