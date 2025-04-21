What's the story

Seoul, where tradition coexists with modernity, makes shopping an absolute delight with its traditional markets.

These crowded hubs make for perfect places to pick up unique souvenirs that reflect the Korean culture and craftsmanship.

From handmade crafts to local delicacies, these markets give an authentic insight into the city's rich heritage.

Visiting these places not only supports local artisans but also takes a piece of Seoul back home.