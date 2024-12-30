Summarize Simplifying... In short For elegant side-swept curls, start by prepping your hair with hydrating products and a heat protectant.

Choose a curling tool based on your desired curl tightness and hair type.

Curl in two-inch sections, hold for 10 seconds, then let cool.

Set with a flexible-hold hairspray, arrange curls to one side, and secure with bobby pins for volume.

Finish with understated accessories and a shine serum for a glossy, evening-ready look. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Refer to this guide

Serene side-swept curls for elegant evening wear

By Anujj Trehaan 01:37 pm Dec 30, 202401:37 pm

What's the story The right hairstyle can make you feel like a million bucks on a fancy night out. Classic side-swept curls add a touch of elegance that's perfect for pairing with your favorite formal dress. This blog lists down five ways to create and style these curls, so you can look and feel amazing at any classy event.

Preparation

Preparing your hair for styling

Before you start curling, it's important to prep your hair to make sure those curls last all night long. Begin by washing your hair with a hydrating shampoo and conditioner. Mist a heat protectant spray evenly through damp hair, then blow-dry with a round brush for root lift. This step not only shields your hair from heat damage but also creates the perfect canvas for curling.

Tools

Choosing the right curling tool

The type of curling tool you use makes a big difference in how your side-swept curls turn out. For loose curls, opt for a curling wand or iron with a barrel that's at least one inch in diameter. If you want tighter curls, go for a smaller barrel. Use the right heat setting for your hair type. Finer hair requires lower temperatures than thicker hair.

Technique

Mastering the curling technique

For those dreamy side-swept curls, begin by dividing your hair into two-inch sections. Wrap each section around your curling wand's barrel, excluding the ends for a more effortless vibe. Hold the curl in place for roughly 10 seconds, then release it delicately into your palm, allowing it to cool for a moment. This brief cooling helps establish the curl's shape before you drop it.

Setting

Setting your curls for longevity

After curling your hair, spritz a light mist of flexible-hold hairspray. Don't brush through the curls immediately. Instead, use your fingers to gently separate and arrange them to one side. To secure extra hold and volume at the roots on the swept side, use a few bobby pins or lightly tease at the crown area.

Finishing

Adding finishing touches

To finish off this chic look, opt for understated accessories like miniature floral clips or pearl pins on the side opposite your sweep. These delicate accents contribute to a refined aesthetic without overpowering the tranquility of serene side-swept curls. Lastly, mist a shine serum or spray lightly across your tresses. This imparts a glossy finish ideal for any nocturnal affair.