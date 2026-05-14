5 tasty ways to eat sesame seeds and beans

Sesame seeds and beans are two of the most versatile ingredients that provide a healthy dose of calcium. Together, they can be the stars of several dishes that are both nutritious and delicious. Here are five dishes that combine the goodness of sesame seeds and beans, giving you a tasty way to up your calcium intake.

Dish 1 Creamy sesame bean dip A creamy sesame bean dip is a perfect appetizer or snack option. Blend cooked beans with sesame seeds, garlic, lemon juice, and olive oil until smooth. This dip goes well with fresh vegetables or whole-grain crackers. The combination of beans and sesame seeds not only gives you a creamy texture but also loads you with calcium and protein.

Dish 2 Sesame seed crusted tofu Sesame seed crusted tofu is an easy yet flavorful dish. Coat slices of tofu with a mixture of ground sesame seeds, breadcrumbs, salt, and pepper before baking them until golden brown. Serve it on a bed of steamed vegetables or a salad for a filling meal that highlights the nutty flavor of sesame seeds.

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Dish 3 Black bean sesame salad A black bean sesame salad is refreshing and nutritious. Combine black beans with chopped cucumbers, tomatoes, red onion, and cilantro. Dress it up with olive oil, lime juice, salt, and pepper. Top it off with toasted sesame seeds for an extra crunch. This salad is perfect for a light lunch or as a side dish at dinner.

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Dish 4 Sesame-infused lentil soup Lentil soup infused with sesame oil gives a warm comfort with a hint of nuttiness. Cook lentils with carrots, celery, onions, garlic, vegetable broth, and spices like cumin or coriander. Drizzle some toasted sesame oil before serving to elevate the flavor profile. This hearty soup is perfect for colder days when you want something both filling and nutritious.