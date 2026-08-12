Creative ways to cook with sesame seeds
What's the story
African sesame seeds are a versatile ingredient, lending a unique flavor to a variety of dishes. These tiny seeds are packed with nutrients and can be used in both sweet and savory recipes. Here are five creative ways to include African sesame seeds into your meals, enhancing taste and nutrition without much effort. From snacks to main courses, these ideas will inspire you to experiment with this delightful ingredient.
Tip 1
Sesame seed energy bars
Energy bars made with sesame seeds make for a healthy snack option that is easy to make.
Just mix the seeds with dates, nuts, and a hint of honey or maple syrup. Press the mixture into a pan, and refrigerate until firm.
These bars are perfect for on-the-go snacking or as a post-workout boost.
Tip 2
Sesame seed crusted tofu
For a crunchy twist on tofu, coat it with sesame seeds before cooking.
Start by pressing the tofu to remove excess moisture, then slice it into cubes or slabs.
Dip each piece into soy sauce, and then roll them in sesame seeds until evenly coated.
Pan-fry or bake until golden brown for a delicious, protein-rich dish.
Tip 3
Tahini dressing with sesame seeds
You can make a creamy dressing by blending sesame seeds into tahini paste with lemon juice, garlic, olive oil, and water.
This dressing goes well with salads, or as a dip for fresh vegetables.
The nutty flavor of the sesame seeds adds depth to your salads without overpowering other ingredients.
Tip 4
Sesame seed granola
Add sesame seeds to your homemade granola for an extra crunch and nutrition boost.
Mix oats, honey or agave syrup, nuts like almonds or walnuts, dried fruits like raisins or cranberries, and sesame seeds in a bowl.
Bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit until golden brown for a perfect breakfast option.
Tip 5
Roasted vegetables sprinkled with sesame seeds
Roasting vegetables brings out their natural sweetness, while adding sesame seeds gives texture and flavor complexity.
Toss vegetables like carrots, broccoli, cauliflower, or bell peppers in olive oil, salt, and pepper before roasting them in the oven at 400 degrees Fahrenheit.
Sprinkle generously with toasted sesame seeds once done cooking to enhance the taste further.