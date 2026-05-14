5 classic dishes using sesame seeds 

Sesame seeds are a staple ingredient in many African cuisines, lending unique flavors and textures to the dishes. These tiny seeds are packed with nutrients and have been used for centuries in traditional cooking. From savory stews to sweet treats, sesame seeds play an integral role in enhancing the culinary diversity across the continent. Here are five African cultures that creatively use sesame seeds in their traditional recipes.

Ethiopian treats Ethiopian sesame seed delights In Ethiopia, sesame seeds are used to prepare various dishes, including the famous injera. The seeds are ground into a paste called tahini, which is used as a spread or added to sauces. Another popular dish is dabo kolo, a crunchy snack made from roasted sesame seeds, mixed with flour and spices. These preparations showcase the versatility of sesame seeds in Ethiopian cuisine.

West African snacks West African sesame seed snacks West Africa also has a number of sesame seed-based snacks that are loved by many. In Senegal, for example, sesame balls are a popular street food. They are made by mixing ground sesame seeds with sugar and forming them into small balls. In Nigeria, efo riro is a traditional vegetable soup that uses ground sesame seeds for added flavor and nutrition.

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North African sauces North African tahini sauces In North Africa, tahini sauces made from ground sesame seeds are a staple of many meals. They are drizzled over grilled vegetables or used as dips with bread. These sauces are often seasoned with lemon juice, garlic, and for added zestiness. The creamy texture of tahini enhances the flavors of the dishes it accompanies.

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East African sweets East African sesame seed sweets In East Africa, sesame seed sweets are a favorite during festivals and celebrations. In Tanzania, for example, halva is made by mixing honey or sugar with ground sesame seeds until it forms a thick paste. This sweet treat can be cut into pieces for easy consumption. In Kenya, roasted sesame bars provide a crunchy alternative for those with a sweet tooth.