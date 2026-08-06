5 awesome sesame treats from Jordan
What's the story
Jordan's culinary landscape is dotted with a number of sesame seed-based snacks that are both delicious and nutritious. These snacks are an integral part of the region's food culture, providing a glimpse into its rich culinary history. Sesame seeds, with their nutty flavor and crunchy texture, are used in a number of traditional recipes. Here are five such delightful Jordanian treats that highlight the versatility of sesame seeds.
Tahini treats
Tahini-based delights
Tahini, a paste made from ground sesame seeds, is a key ingredient in many Jordanian snacks.
It is commonly used as a spread or dip, and adds a creamy texture to dishes.
In Jordan, tahini is often mixed with lemon juice and garlic to make a tangy dip called baba ghanoush.
This snack goes well with pita bread or fresh vegetables, and makes for a healthy appetizer.
Crunchy bars
Sesame seed bars
Sesame seed bars are a popular snack option in Jordan.
These bars are made by mixing sesame seeds with honey or sugar syrup until they bind together.
The result is a crunchy, yet chewy, treat that can be enjoyed on the go.
These bars are not just tasty but also provide essential nutrients like calcium and iron found in sesame seeds.
Sweet halva
Halva: A sweet treat
Halva is a sweet confectionery made from ground sesame seeds mixed with sugar or honey.
In Jordan, halva comes in different flavors by adding ingredients such as pistachios or almonds for added texture and flavor.
This dessert-like snack can be enjoyed on its own or paired with coffee for an authentic Jordanian experience.
Coated delights
Sesame-coated snacks
Sesame-coated snacks are also popular in Jordanian cuisine.
Here, various ingredients like nuts or dried fruits are coated with a layer of tahini paste mixed with sugar syrup before being baked or fried till golden brown.
This gives a crunchy exterior while retaining moisture inside, making every bite delightful.
Cookie crunch
Sesame seed cookies
Sesame seed cookies are another beloved treat among locals and visitors alike who seek authentic flavors from this region's rich culinary heritage.
These cookies are made by mixing flour, sugar, butter, and ground-up toasted whole unhulled black-and-white mixed together to create a dough.
The dough is then shaped into small rounds and baked until crisp on the outside, yet soft and chewy on the inside.
Perfect for enjoying anytime, anywhere!