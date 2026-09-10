You must try these zucchini and sesame recipes
What's the story
Sesame zucchini dishes make for a healthy and delicious option for anyone looking for a quick meal. The combination of sesame and zucchini creates a unique flavor profile that is both nutty and fresh. These dishes can be made easily with common ingredients, making them perfect for busy days. Be it a side dish or main course, sesame zucchini recipes are versatile enough to suit different palates.
Dish 1
Stir-fried sesame zucchini delight
Stir-fried sesame zucchini is a quick and easy dish that highlights the natural flavors of the vegetable.
Slice the zucchini thinly and saute it in olive oil until tender. Add soy sauce, sesame oil, and a sprinkle of sesame seeds for added texture and flavor.
This dish pairs well with rice or noodles and can be prepared in under 15 minutes.
Dish 2
Baked sesame zucchini chips
Baked sesame zucchini chips make for a crunchy snack or side dish.
Simply slice the zucchini into thin rounds, coat them with olive oil, and sprinkle with salt and sesame seeds.
Bake at 200 degrees Celsius until golden brown.
These chips make for a healthier alternative to regular potato chips and give you a satisfying crunch without the extra calories.
Dish 3
Creamy sesame zucchini soup
Creamy sesame zucchini soup makes for a comforting meal on cooler days.
Saute onions and garlic in olive oil until fragrant, add chopped zucchini, vegetable broth, and let simmer until soft.
Blend the mixture until smooth, then stir in tahini or peanut butter for creaminess, along with soy sauce for seasoning.
Top with toasted sesame seeds before serving hot.
Dish 4
Grilled sesame zucchini skewers
Grilled sesame zucchini skewers make for an excellent addition to any barbecue spread or outdoor gathering.
Cut the zucchini into chunks, thread them onto skewers with bell peppers or cherry tomatoes if you like,
brush lightly with olive oil mixed with lemon juice, and then sprinkle generously with ground black pepper, followed by toasted whole white sesame seeds just before grilling over medium heat until charred marks appear on all sides.