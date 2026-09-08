Sev makes these Gujarati breakfasts extra tasty
What's the story
Sev, a popular snack from the Indian subcontinent, is often used to add a crunchy texture to various dishes. In Gujarat, sev is an integral part of many breakfast recipes that are both delicious and filling. These dishes highlight the versatility of sev, making it a staple in Gujarati cuisine. Here are five unique breakfast recipes from Gujarat that feature sev, each offering a distinct taste and experience.
Dish 1
Sev upma: A spicy twist
Sev upma is a spicy take on the traditional South Indian dish. Made with semolina, vegetables, and spices, this dish is topped with crispy sev for an added crunch.
The combination of mustard seeds, curry leaves, and green chilies gives it a flavorful punch.
The sev not only adds texture but also enhances the overall taste by giving it a savory note.
Dish 2
Sev poha: A crunchy delight
Sev poha is another popular breakfast option in Gujarat.
Flattened rice is cooked with onions, turmeric, and mustard seeds to make this dish.
It is topped with fresh sev to add an extra layer of crunchiness.
This simple, yet satisfying, recipe is perfect for those who love light but flavorful meals in the morning.
Dish 3
Sev dhokla: Steamed perfection
Sev dhokla is a steamed savory cake made from fermented rice and chickpea batter.
It is light and fluffy, and topped with a generous sprinkling of sev for added texture and flavor.
This dish is often served with green chutney or sweet tamarind sauce for added taste.
Dish 4
Sev khandvi: Rolled elegance
Khandvi is another elegant rolled snack made from gram flour batter cooked with yogurt and spices.
Once set, it is rolled into thin strips and garnished generously with sev before serving as breakfast, snacks during festivals, or special occasions.
Dish 5
Sev sandwich: Quick fix
A quick fix when you are short on time but want something deliciously crunchy, a sev sandwich is your best bet.
Just layer bread slices with butter, chutney, sliced cucumbers, tomatoes, lettuce leaves, and a generous sprinkle of crispy sev.
Voila! You have yourself a delightful crunchy sandwich, ready to be relished in minutes.