Seviya upma: The easy vermicelli breakfast you need to try
What's the story
Seviya upma is a popular street breakfast option across India, thanks to its quick preparation and delicious taste. This dish, which is made with roasted vermicelli, vegetables, and spices, is a favorite among many. It is light on the stomach, yet filling, making it the perfect choice for those on the go. Seviya upma can be customized with local ingredients and flavors, making it unique to different regions.
Ingredients
Ingredients and preparation
The basic ingredients of seviya upma include roasted vermicelli, mustard seeds, curry leaves, chopped vegetables like carrots and peas, and spices like turmeric and salt.
The preparation involves frying mustard seeds in oil, followed by adding curry leaves and vegetables.
Roasted vermicelli is then added along with water to cook everything together until soft.
Variations
Regional variations
Across India, seviya upma has many regional variations.
In South India, coconut is often added for flavor. In North India, it may be spiced up with more chili powder or garnished with fresh coriander leaves.
Each region's unique touch adds to the dish's diversity while retaining its essence.
Benefits
Nutritional benefits
Seviya upma is not just tasty but also nutritious.
Vermicelli is a good source of carbohydrates for energy, while vegetables provide vitamins and minerals essential for health.
The use of spices, like turmeric, also adds anti-inflammatory properties to this dish, making it a healthy breakfast option.
Tips
Tips for perfect seviya upma
To make perfect seviya upma, roast the vermicelli on a low flame until golden brown to avoid burning.
Add water in the right proportion (usually one part vermicelli to two parts water) for the right consistency.
Experiment with different vegetables according to the season or preference for added nutrition, without compromising on taste.