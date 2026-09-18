5 things to shop for in Seychelles
What's the story
Seychelles, with its stunning beaches and vibrant culture, offers a unique shopping experience. For beachside travelers, knowing what to buy can make your trip more memorable. From local crafts to essential beachwear, Seychelles has a lot to offer. Here are five must-have items that will not only enhance your stay, but also give you a taste of the island's rich heritage and natural beauty.
#1
Local crafts and souvenirs
Seychelles is home to a number of local crafts that make for the perfect souvenir.
Handcrafted jewelry, made from shells and coral, is a popular choice among tourists. These pieces are not only beautiful, but also support local artisans.
You can also find woven baskets and hats made from natural fibers, showcasing traditional techniques passed down through generations.
#2
Beachwear essentials
When in Seychelles, comfortable beachwear is a must. Light cotton clothes are perfect for the warm weather.
A wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses will protect you from the sun while looking stylish.
Flip-flops or sandals are ideal for walking on sandy beaches.
You can find these items at local stores near the beach, often at reasonable prices.
#3
Tropical spices and teas
Seychelles' cuisine is famous for its rich flavors, thanks to the variety of spices used.
You can buy local spices such as cinnamon, vanilla pods, and turmeric to take home a piece of the island's culinary heritage.
The island's teas are also worth trying; they come in various flavors that reflect the region's *flora*.
#4
Artisanal coconut products
Coconuts are an integral part of Seychellois life, and they are used to make a variety of products.
From coconut oil, which is great for skin care, to coconut soap, and candles, these items are made from natural ingredients and are eco-friendly.
They are available at local markets where you can also see how they are made.
#5
Traditional clothing items
Traditional clothing items like sarongs or pareos make for versatile additions to your wardrobe while traveling around Seychelles' beaches or towns.
These colorful garments can be worn as beach cover-ups during the day or dressed up in the evening when dining out at local restaurants.
They provide comfort while embracing cultural fashion trends unique to this tropical paradise.