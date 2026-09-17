Visiting Seychelles? Take home these souvenirs
What's the story
Seychelles, with its stunning beaches and rich culture, is a paradise for souvenir lovers. The islands offer a range of unique items that reflect their history and traditions. From handmade crafts to local delicacies, these souvenirs give a glimpse of the Seychellois way of life. Whether you are looking for something to remember your trip by, or a gift for someone special, Seychelles has plenty to offer.
#1
Traditional handicrafts
Seychelles is famous for its traditional handicrafts, which are a reflection of the islands' rich cultural heritage.
You can find beautifully crafted items made from coconut shells, wood, and palm leaves.
These crafts are often made by local artisans who have been perfecting their skills for generations.
Buying these handicrafts not only gives you a unique souvenir but also helps support the local economy.
#2
Unique jewelry pieces
Another popular souvenir from Seychelles is the unique jewelry pieces made from local materials like coral and shells.
These pieces are often handcrafted by local jewelers, who take inspiration from the natural beauty of the islands.
The jewelry is not just beautiful, but also a great way to carry a piece of Seychelles with you wherever you go.
#3
Local spices and teas
Seychelles' diverse flora also means you can find a variety of spices and teas that make for perfect souvenirs.
Vanilla pods, cinnamon sticks, and lemon grass are some of the most popular spices you can buy here.
These can be used to recreate traditional Seychellois dishes at home, or simply enjoyed as aromatic additions to your kitchen.
#4
Traditional clothing items
Traditional clothing items like sarongs or pareos make for practical, yet stylish, souvenirs from Seychelles.
Usually, these garments are decorated with colorful patterns inspired by nature or cultural motifs.
They make for a great reminder of your time spent on these beautiful islands while giving you something useful during your stay or after returning home.
#5
Artisanal food products
Artisanal food products, such as jams made from tropical fruits or locally produced chocolate, are other great options when looking for souvenirs in Seychelles.
These products not only taste great but also provide an insight into local culinary practices.
They use fresh ingredients sourced directly from the island itself, making them all the more special as keepsakes from your travels.