Why Seychelles' spice markets are worth visiting
What's the story
The Seychelles islands are not just about stunning beaches and crystal-clear waters, but also about a rich spice heritage. The spice markets of Seychelles give an insight into the island's agricultural practices and cultural history. From vanilla to cinnamon, these markets have a plethora of spices that are an integral part of local cuisine. Visiting these markets can be an enriching experience for anyone interested in the island's culinary traditions.
#1
Discovering vanilla plantations
Vanilla is one of the most important spices grown in Seychelles. The vanilla plantations give visitors a chance to see how this exotic spice is cultivated.
The process of vanilla cultivation is labor-intensive, and it requires a lot of care and attention.
Visitors can learn about pollination techniques, harvesting methods, and curing processes that make vanilla from Seychelles so special.
#2
Exploring cinnamon farms
Cinnamon is another spice that flourishes in the fertile soils of Seychelles.
Cinnamon farms give an insight into how this aromatic bark is harvested and processed into the spice we use in our kitchens.
Visitors can see how cinnamon trees are cultivated, and how the bark is stripped off, and dried to make it ready for sale.
#3
Engaging with local farmers
Interacting with local farmers provides a unique insight into the daily lives of those who keep these traditional agricultural practices alive.
Farmers often share stories about their experiences working on the land, and the challenges they face in today's changing climate.
Engaging with them provides a deeper understanding of sustainable farming practices employed to preserve these valuable resources.
#4
Sampling fresh spices at markets
Seychelles' spice markets are the best places to sample fresh spices straight from the source.
Here, you can find stalls selling everything from nutmeg to turmeric, all freshly harvested by local farmers.
Sampling these spices gives you an idea of their unique flavors before buying them as souvenirs or gifts for loved ones back home.