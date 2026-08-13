Shaggy lob: The perfect hairstyle for short hair
What's the story
The shaggy lob, or long bob, is a versatile hairstyle that blends the edgy look of a shag with the classic appeal of a lob. This cut is perfect for those who want to add some texture and movement to their hair without going too short. The shaggy lob works for all hair types and lengths, making it an ideal choice for anyone looking to refresh their look.
Length matters
Choosing the right length
Choosing the right length is crucial when opting for a shaggy lob.
Ideally, the cut should fall somewhere between the shoulders and collarbone. This length allows for enough versatility in styling, while maintaining the signature layered look of a shag.
A longer lob can give an elongated face appearance, while a shorter one may add width to round faces.
Volume boost
Layering techniques for volume
Layering is key to achieving volume with a shaggy lob.
Ask your stylist for choppy layers that add texture without sacrificing too much length.
Thinning shears can also be used to create soft layers that blend seamlessly into each other, giving you a fuller appearance without too much bulk.
Daily styling
Styling tips for everyday wear
Styling your shaggy lob does not have to be complicated or time-consuming.
For an effortless look, try using a texturizing spray or mousse on damp hair before blow-drying with a round brush.
If you are short on time, consider air-drying your hair and using sea salt spray for added texture.
Care tips
Maintenance and upkeep advice
Maintaining your shaggy lob requires regular trims every six to eight weeks to keep the shape intact.
Use sulfate-free shampoos and conditioners designed for textured hair to keep your locks healthy and vibrant.
Incorporate deep conditioning treatments into your routine once every two weeks to prevent dryness and maintain moisture balance in your hair.