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Shea flower: A rising star in skincare

By Simran Jeet 12:01 pm Jun 24, 202612:01 pm

What's the story

African shea flower is becoming a popular ingredient in skincare, thanks to its nourishing properties. Extracted from the nuts of the shea tree, the oil is rich in vitamins and fatty acids that can improve skin health. It has been used for centuries in Africa for its moisturizing and healing benefits. Now, the world is waking up to its potential as a natural skincare solution.