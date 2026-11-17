Swazi blankets: A must-buy souvenir from Eswatini
What's the story
Eswatini, a tiny landlocked nation in Africa, is famous for its colorful culture and traditions. One of the most popular souvenirs is the traditional Swazi blanket, which is not just warm but also tells a story of the Swazi heritage. These blankets make for an excellent keepsake for travelers who want to take a piece of Eswatini's culture back home. Here's what you need to know about these unique items.
Cultural importance
Understanding the significance of Swazi blankets
Swazi blankets are not just for warmth, they are an integral part of the Swazi culture.
They are worn during ceremonies and celebrations, symbolizing identity and belonging.
Each blanket has its own design and color, which signifies different meanings or occasions in Swazi society.
Knowing this cultural significance can make your purchase more meaningful.
Selection tips
Choosing the right blanket
When choosing a Swazi blanket, consider its size, design, and color.
Larger blankets can be used as throws or bedspreads, while smaller ones make for great wall hangings or personal wraps.
The designs range from geometric patterns to more intricate motifs that tell stories or represent historical events.
Colors also play an important role; some are chosen for specific occasions or personal preferences.
Shopping spots
Where to buy authentic blankets
To ensure authenticity, visit local markets or craft centers where artisans sell their work directly.
Places like Mbabane Market offer a wide range of options at different price points, allowing you to compare styles and prices before making a decision.
Engaging with local sellers also provides an opportunity to learn more about the craftsmanship behind each piece.
Maintenance tips
Caring for your Swazi blanket
To keep your Swazi blanket in good condition, wash it gently by hand or in a machine on a delicate cycle with mild detergent.
Avoid bleach, as it can ruin the vibrant colors and patterns.
Air dry it flat, away from direct sunlight, to avoid fading.
These steps preserve the blanket's beauty and cultural significance for years to come.