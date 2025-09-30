5 side-part hairstyles you'll love

Long hair gives you a world of styling options, and side-part hairstyles are a classic pick for a reason. They add volume, frame your face, and can be worn for any occasion. Be it a casual day out or a formal event, side-part hairstyles can be easily adapted to suit your style. Here are five timeless side-part hairstyles that will elevate your long hair game.

#1 Classic side part with waves The classic side part with waves is an evergreen choice that adds sophistication to any look. To achieve this style, use a curling iron or hot rollers to create soft waves in your hair. Part your hair deeply on one side and let the waves fall naturally. This hairstyle is perfect for both day and night events, giving you an effortlessly chic appearance.

#2 Sleek straight side part For those who prefer a more polished look, the sleek straight side part is ideal. Start by straightening your hair with a flat iron for smoothness. Apply a little serum to tame flyaways and add shine. Create a deep side part using a comb or your fingers, and let the sleek strands fall gracefully over one shoulder. This style is perfect for professional settings or formal occasions.

#3 Voluminous side-swept curls Voluminous side-swept curls add drama and elegance to long hair. Use a large barrel curling iron to create big curls that give volume at the roots. Sweep all curls to one side by making an exaggerated side part, securing them with bobby pins if needed. This hairstyle works wonders for special occasions where you want to make an impression.

#4 Braided side part hairstyle The braided side part hairstyle adds an element of fun and creativity to your long locks while keeping them neat and tidy. Start by making a deep side part in your hair; then braid sections from the front towards the back, securing them with small elastics or clips as you go along. Let loose strands fall over shoulders for balance—ideal for casual outings or festivals.