Sikkim treks that take you through tea gardens
What's the story
Sikkim, India's northeastern gem, is a paradise for those seeking a unique blend of adventure and tranquility. Famous for its stunning landscapes and rich biodiversity, Sikkim offers an array of mountain treks that lead you through lush tea gardens and serene environments. These trails not only challenge trekkers but also reward them with breathtaking views and cultural experiences. Here's a guide to exploring Sikkim's mountain treks amidst its beautiful tea gardens.
#1
Discover the Dzongri trek
The Dzongri Trek is one of the most famous treks in Sikkim. It starts from Yuksom and takes you through the Khangchendzonga National Park. The trek gives you a chance to witness diverse flora and fauna. The highlight is the Dzongri Top, which gives you a panoramic view of the Himalayas. The trek is moderate in difficulty, making it ideal for experienced trekkers as well as beginners looking for a challenge.
#2
Explore Goecha La Pass
Goecha La Pass is another popular destination for trekkers in Sikkim. It offers stunning views of Mount Kanchenjunga and other peaks. The trek starts from Yuksom and goes through lush forests and alpine meadows. Trekkers will encounter rhododendron forests and pristine lakes on their way. The pass itself is at an altitude of over 16,000 feet, making it a thrilling experience for adventure enthusiasts.
#3
Experience the Yumthang Valley trek
The Yumthang Valley Trek is famous for its picturesque landscapes and vibrant flowers. Known as the Valley of Flowers, this region blooms with rhododendrons, primulas, and other wildflowers during springtime. The trek starts from Lachung village and goes through hot springs and riversides before reaching Zero Point at an altitude of around 15,000 feet. It offers a glimpse into traditional Sikkimese culture with local settlements along the way.
#4
Visit Temi tea garden
Temi tea garden is Sikkim's only tea estate, famous for its high-quality teas. Located near Namchi town, the estate offers guided tours to learn about tea processing. You can stroll through the verdant fields, enjoying panoramic views of the Himalayas. The estate is a peaceful retreat, ideal for nature lovers and those looking for a quiet escape from city life.