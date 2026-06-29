Sikkim treks that take you through tea gardens

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Discover the Dzongri trek

The Dzongri Trek is one of the most famous treks in Sikkim. It starts from Yuksom and takes you through the Khangchendzonga National Park. The trek gives you a chance to witness diverse flora and fauna. The highlight is the Dzongri Top, which gives you a panoramic view of the Himalayas. The trek is moderate in difficulty, making it ideal for experienced trekkers as well as beginners looking for a challenge.