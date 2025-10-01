Sikkim's top tea gardens you must visit

Sikkim , a small northeastern state in India, is known for its lush tea gardens and serene landscapes. These gardens not only provide a peaceful retreat but also a chance to learn about the art of tea making. Visitors can explore the verdant fields, learn about different types of teas, and enjoy the tranquility of nature. Here's how you can explore Sikkim's tea gardens for a peaceful retreat.

#1 Explore Temi Tea Garden Temi Tea Garden is Sikkim's only tea estate and is famous for its organic teas. Spread over 440 hectares, the garden offers breathtaking views of the Himalayas. Visitors can take guided tours to learn about tea cultivation and processing. The estate also has a small shop where you can buy different varieties of tea produced here.

#2 Discover Pabong Village's tea estate Pabong Village is home to another beautiful tea estate that gives an insight into traditional tea production methods. The estate is surrounded by lush greenery and offers guided walks through the fields. Visitors can interact with local farmers to learn about their sustainable practices and enjoy freshly brewed cups of local varieties.

#3 Visit Mangalbaria Tea Estate Mangalbaria Tea Estate is famous for its scenic beauty and high-quality teas. The estate has a visitor center where you can learn about the history of tea cultivation in Sikkim through informative displays and videos. Guided tours give you the opportunity to see every step of tea processing, from plucking leaves to packaging.

#4 Experience local culture at Lingia Tea Estate Lingia Tea Estate offers visitors a chance to experience local culture along with exploring the tea gardens. The estate hosts cultural programs where local artists perform traditional music and dance forms unique to Sikkim. Visitors can also participate in workshops on making traditional crafts using natural materials found in the region.