The perfect 6-day Sikkim itinerary for first-timers
What's the story
Nestled in the lap of the Himalayas, Sikkim is a paradise for nature lovers and adventure enthusiasts. This six-day itinerary will take you through the best of Sikkim, from lush valleys to towering peaks. You will get to experience the culture, the people, and the breathtaking landscapes. Whether you are a trekker or a peace-seeker, Sikkim has something for everyone.
Day 1
Exploring Gangtok's attractions
Begin your journey in Gangtok, the capital city of Sikkim.
Visit the Enchey Monastery and get a glimpse of traditional architecture.
Take a stroll at MG Marg for shopping and local cuisine.
Don't miss the Namgyal Institute of Tibetology to learn about Tibetan culture.
The panoramic view from Tashi View Point is a must-see at sunrise or sunset.
Day 2
Discovering Pelling's beauty
Travel to Pelling, famous for its stunning views of Kanchenjunga.
Visit Pemayangtse Monastery, one of the oldest monasteries in Sikkim.
Explore Rabdentse Ruins for historical insights and enjoy nature trails around Khecheopalri Lake, which is considered sacred by locals.
Day 3
Adventure in Yuksom
Head to Yuksom, the gateway for treks to Kanchenjunga Base Camp.
Trekking enthusiasts can opt for trails like Dzongri or Goecha La Trekking routes, if time permits.
Visit Dubdi Monastery, one of Sikkim's oldest monasteries, and enjoy local hospitality at homestays or guesthouses.
Day 4
Experiencing Lachen and Lachung
Travel northwards towards North Sikkim; visit Lachen and Lachung villages en route.
These villages are gateways to Gurudongmar Lake and Yumthang Valley, respectively.
Both places offer breathtaking views and opportunities for nature walks amidst rhododendron forests during the spring season (March-May).
Day 5
Relaxing in Namchi's serenity
After exploring North Sikkim, head westward towards Namchi town. It is known for its serene environment, perfect for relaxation after an adventurous trip across this beautiful region.
Visit Siddheshwar Dham, featuring replicas of famous Indian temples. It also has towering statues of Padmasambhava and Shirdi Sai Baba, providing spiritual solace amidst nature's tranquility.