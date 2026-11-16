Visit Pelling, known for its breathtaking views of Kanchenjunga

The perfect 6-day Sikkim itinerary for first-timers

By Vinita Jain 11:18 am Nov 16, 202611:18 am

What's the story

Nestled in the lap of the Himalayas, Sikkim is a paradise for nature lovers and adventure enthusiasts. This six-day itinerary will take you through the best of Sikkim, from lush valleys to towering peaks. You will get to experience the culture, the people, and the breathtaking landscapes. Whether you are a trekker or a peace-seeker, Sikkim has something for everyone.