Fix neck stiffness with these exercises
What's the story
Neck stiffness is a common complaint, usually resulting from poor posture, stress, or long hours spent sitting. It can be uncomfortable and affect daily activities. However, simple exercises can help relieve stiffness and improve neck mobility. Here are five effective exercises that can be easily incorporated into your routine to alleviate neck stiffness and enhance flexibility.
Tilt exercise
Neck tilts for flexibility
Neck tilts are a simple exercise that stretches the muscles on the sides of your neck. Start by sitting or standing with a straight back. Slowly tilt your head towards one shoulder until you feel a gentle stretch on the opposite side of your neck. Hold for about ten seconds before returning to the starting position. Repeat on the other side for balanced stretching.
Chin tuck exercise
Chin tucks to strengthen muscles
Chin tucks strengthen the muscles at the front of your neck while improving posture. Start by sitting or standing with your spine straight. Gently pull your chin back as if you're making a double chin, without tilting your head up or down. Hold for five seconds before releasing. Repeat this exercise 10 times to strengthen your neck muscles effectively.
Rotation exercise
Neck rotations for mobility
Neck rotations improve mobility by loosening stiff muscles around the cervical spine. Start by sitting comfortably with a straight back. Slowly turn your head to one side until you feel a slight stretch, then return to center before turning to the other side in a controlled manner. Repeat this rotation five times on each side.
Shrug exercise
Shoulder shrugs to release tension
Shoulder shrugs help release tension in both shoulders and upper back, which often contributes to neck stiffness. Stand or sit tall with relaxed shoulders, then raise them towards your ears as high as possible without straining; hold briefly before lowering them back down completely. Repeat 10 times for optimal relaxation.
Stretch exercise
Forward and backward neck stretches
Forward and backward neck stretches target different muscle groups along the spine's length. Start by looking straight ahead, then gently tilt your head forward, bringing your chin toward your chest. Hold briefly, then tilt backward, looking up toward the ceiling. Repeat these movements five times, ensuring smooth, controlled motions throughout. This exercise promotes overall flexibility and reduces discomfort effectively.