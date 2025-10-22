Keep your hand joints healthy with these exercises

Maintaining hand joint flexibility is essential for performing daily tasks efficiently and comfortably. For beginners, simple exercises can greatly improve the range of motion and reduce stiffness. These exercises are easy to do and require no special equipment, making them accessible to everyone. By adding these movements to your routine, you can keep your hands healthy and functional as you age.

Tip 1 Finger stretch exercise Finger stretches are a great way to improve flexibility in your hands. Start by spreading your fingers as wide as possible without straining them. Hold the position for about 10 seconds before relaxing them back into a fist. Repeat this exercise three to four times a day. This simple movement helps in increasing blood flow and reducing tension in the joints.

Tip 2 Thumb stretch technique The thumb stretch technique focuses on increasing the flexibility of your thumb joint. Begin by extending one hand in front of you with fingers pointing up. Using the other hand, gently pull back on the thumb until you feel a mild stretch. Hold this position for about 15 seconds before releasing it slowly. Repeat two to three times per hand daily.

Tip 3 Wrist rotation exercise Wrist rotations are great for improving mobility in both wrists and forearms. Start by extending one arm outwards with the palm facing downwards. Slowly rotate your wrist clockwise 10 times, then switch directions and rotate counterclockwise another 10 times. Do this exercise twice daily with each wrist to relieve stiffness and improve circulation.