5 herbs to support your heart health
Keeping heart healthy is key to being healthy, and adding simple herbs to your daily routine can be a natural way to promote cardiovascular health.
Traditionally, these herbs have been used in various cultures for their heart health benefits.
By knowing how these herbs work, you can make informed choices about adding them to your diet.
Here are some herbs that may naturally boost heart health.
Garlic: A natural heart helper
Garlic works wonders for your heart health. It is known to lower blood pressure and cholesterol levels. It contains allicin which may help in this process.
Regular intake of garlic may reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases by improving the process of circulation and preventing the build-up of plaque in arteries.
Try adding fresh garlic to your meals or take supplements.
Turmeric: The golden spice
Turmeric contains curcumin, a compound with anti-inflammatory properties that can improve heart health.
Curcumin may reduce inflammation in the body, which is associated with numerous cardiovascular diseases.
Adding turmeric to your diet through curries or as a supplement could potentially promote healthy blood vessels and enhance overall heart function.
Hawthorn: Traditional heart tonic
Traditionally, hawthorn has been used as a heart tonic. It may strengthen cardiac muscles and improve blood flow.
Antioxidants in hawthorn, such as flavonoids, may also protect from oxidative stress, which can damage the cardiovascular system over time.
Having hawthorn tea or extracts may provide supporting benefits for a healthy heart.
Cinnamon: More than just flavorful
Not just a popular spice, cinnamon also has heart health benefits. It can help regulate blood sugar levels and improve lipid profiles.
Its antioxidant properties may reduce inflammation and protect from arterial damage.
Including cinnamon in your diet through teas or sprinkled on foods could be an easy way to harness its possible advantages.
Ginger: Spicy root with benefits
Ginger has also been known for its anti-inflammatory properties.
By mitigating the risks of high blood pressure and cholesterol levels, inflammation may contribute to supporting cardiovascular health.
You can consume ginger tea or add fresh ginger root in your meals to easily include this herb in your daily routine and perhaps even benefit your heart's health.