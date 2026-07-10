Maximizing natural light during the day is a great way to enhance mood and energy levels

Want a cozy home? Start with these 5 lighting tips

By Vinita Jain 02:15 pm Jul 10, 202602:15 pm

What's the story

Creating a calming atmosphere at home can greatly improve your well-being and relaxation. Lighting is a key element in setting the right mood and can be easily adjusted to create a peaceful environment. By adopting simple lighting habits, you can transform your living space into a haven of tranquility. Here are five beginner-friendly tips to help you establish effective lighting practices that promote calmness and comfort in your home.