Mindfulness meditation involves focusing on the present moment without judgment

Sharpen your mind with these 5 simple exercises

By Vinita Jain 11:30 pm Jun 22, 202611:30 pm

What's the story

Cognitive flexibility is the brain's ability to adapt to new situations, think creatively, and solve problems effectively. It is an important skill that can be developed with regular practice. For beginners, simple exercises can help improve cognitive flexibility over time. Here are five beginner-friendly exercises that focus on enhancing this mental agility, making it easier to adapt to change and think outside the box.