For root vegetables or those with thicker skins, using a vegetable brush can be quite effective

Simple tips to wash produce at home

By Vinita Jain 01:52 pm Jul 10, 202601:52 pm

What's the story

Washing fruits and vegetables is an important step to ensure they are safe and healthy to eat. It helps remove dirt, pesticides, and bacteria that may be present on the surface. By following some simple washing techniques, you can enjoy fresh produce without the worry of contamination. Here are five effective ways to wash fruits and vegetables at home, ensuring they are clean and ready for consumption.