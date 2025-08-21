Easy monsoon hair care tricks you need to know

The monsoon season comes as a relief from the scorching heat, but it also makes hair care an uphill task. The extra humidity can make your hair frizzy, dull, and even lead to hair fall. But with a few simple tricks, you can keep your hair healthy and vibrant this season. Here are practical tips to manage your hair this monsoon without complicated routines or expensive products.

Tip 1 Use a mild shampoo regularly During the monsoon, it is important to wash your hair regularly to get rid of excess oil and dirt that gathers due to humidity. Choose a mild shampoo according to your hair type. Washing two-three times a week should be good enough, unless you have an oily scalp. A gentle shampoo would keep your scalp's natural oils intact while keeping it clean and fresh.

Tip 2 Condition your hair properly Conditioning is essential during the monsoon as it helps you battle frizz from moisture in the air. After you have shampooed your hair, apply conditioner from mid-lengths to ends of your hair. Leave it on for a few minutes before rinsing it off thoroughly with cool water. This practice will help seal moisture into your strands and make them more manageable.

Tip 3 Avoid heat styling tools Heat styling tools such as straighteners and blow dryers can dry out your already moisture-laden locks even more during monsoons. Instead of using these tools often, let your hair air-dry naturally, whenever possible. If needed, use them sparingly with a heat protectant spray to minimize damage.

Tip 4 Opt for loose hairstyles Tight hairstyles can put stress on wet/damp hair, resulting in breakage over time, particularly when combined with humid conditions outside. Opt for loose braids or buns instead, which allow better airflow around each strand, reducing chances of tangling too much under pressure from tight elastics holding everything together tightly all day long.