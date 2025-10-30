Simple wrist stretches every computer user must try

We all know that prolonged computer use can lead to wrist discomfort. However, incorporating simple stretches into your daily routine can help alleviate this issue. These exercises are designed to improve flexibility and reduce tension in the wrist area, making them ideal for anyone spending long hours at a desk. By dedicating just a few minutes each day, you can maintain better wrist health and prevent discomfort.

Flexor stretch Wrist flexor stretch The wrist flexor stretch targets the muscles on the underside of your forearm. To do this stretch, extend one arm straight out with your palm facing up. Use the other hand to gently pull back on the fingers until you feel a stretch along your forearm. Hold for 15 to 30 seconds before switching arms. This exercise helps improve flexibility and reduce stiffness.

Extensor stretch Wrist extensor stretch This stretch focuses on the muscles on top of your forearm. Start by extending one arm forward with your palm facing downwards. Use your opposite hand to gently press down on the back of your hand until you feel a stretch along the top of your forearm. Hold for 15 to 30 seconds before repeating with the other arm.

Prayer stretch Prayer position stretch The prayer position stretch is a great way to stretch both sides of your wrists at once. Start by placing both palms together in front of your chest, as if you're about to pray. Slowly lower your hands towards your waist while keeping them pressed together until you feel a stretch in both wrists and forearms. Hold for 15 to 30 seconds.

Fist clench Fist clench stretch Fist clench stretches strengthen and improve circulation in the wrists. Start by extending one arm forward with an open hand. Gradually clench it into a fist and release it several times. Repeat this process for 10 repetitions on each hand, focusing on smooth movements without forcing anything. This exercise is especially useful for those who type or use a mouse for long periods.