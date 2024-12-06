Summarize Simplifying... In short To streamline your morning routine, declutter your vanity every three months, discarding expired or unused makeup.

Simplify your vanity for streamlined morning routines

By Anujj Trehaan 11:53 am Dec 06, 202411:53 am

What's the story A cluttered vanity can seriously sabotage your morning routine, making it difficult to locate essentials and creating unnecessary stress. Streamlining your vanity not only saves precious time but also guarantees a peaceful start to your day. This article provides practical tips for decluttering and organizing your vanity to achieve a smoother, more efficient morning.

Declutter

Declutter regularly

Start by decluttering your vanity regularly, at least every three months. Throw away expired, broken, or simply unused products. Remember, makeup does have an expiration date; you should replace mascaras every three months and foundations and lipsticks every year. This not only creates more room but also guarantees that the products you use are safe for your skin.

Organize

Use drawer organizers

Drawer organizers are your best friend if you want to keep your vanity neat and tidy. Invest in adjustable dividers or containers that fit inside your drawers to separate items like makeup brushes, lipsticks, and eyeshadows. This way, you can easily find what you need without having to dig through a pile of clutter every morning.

Streamline

Implement the one-in-one-out rule

To keep clutter from building up again, follow the one-in, one-out rule: whenever you bring in a new item, take out an old one. This habit helps you think twice before buying and keeps your vanity simple. This rule is great for cutting down on duplicates, like a dozen shades of red lipstick you hardly wear.

Verticality

Maximize vertical space

Don't neglect the power of vertical space around your vanity. Wall-mounted shelves or magnetic boards can be used to store items that don't fit in drawers or on the countertop. For instance, magnetic boards are perfect for storing metal tools like tweezers and scissors vertically, saving precious drawer space for other essentials.

Minimalism

Embrace minimalism

Lastly, adopting a minimalist mindset can greatly streamline your morning routine. Assess what beauty products are truly necessary for your daily use and restrict yourself to those items on top or inside the vanity. This not only eliminates clutter, but it also simplifies decision-making each morning by reducing the number of options.