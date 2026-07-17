You must visit these botanical gardens in Singapore
What's the story
Singapore is famous for its lush greenery and beautiful landscapes, and its botanical gardens are a testament to that. These gardens give visitors a chance to explore the beauty of nature in the middle of a bustling city. From rare plant species to serene walking paths, Singapore's botanical gardens have it all. Here are some of the most beautiful gardens you can visit in this vibrant city-state.
#1
Singapore Botanic Gardens: A UNESCO World Heritage Site
The Singapore Botanic Gardens is a must-visit for anyone who loves nature. A UNESCO World Heritage Site, it spans over 74 hectares and is home to more than 60,000 plants.
The National Orchid Garden inside features over 1,000 species and 2,000 hybrids of orchids.
Visitors can stroll along the Rainforest Trail, or relax by Swan Lake while enjoying the diverse flora.
#2
Gardens by the Bay: A modern marvel
Gardens by the Bay is an iconic landmark that blends nature with futuristic design.
The Supertree Grove features towering structures that are as functional as they are beautiful, providing shade during the day and light shows at night.
The Flower Dome and Cloud Forest offer climate-controlled environments, showcasing plants from different parts of the world.
This garden is a perfect example of how technology can enhance natural beauty.
#3
Fort Canning Park: Historical greenery
Fort Canning Park is a historical site with lush greenery and rich history.
Once the site of Singapore's first botanical garden in 1822, it now features themed gardens, such as Spice Garden and Fragrant Garden.
The park also has historical landmarks, like Fort Canning Hill's Battlebox, a former World War II British underground command center, making it an ideal spot for history buffs and nature lovers alike.
#4
Chinese and Japanese gardens: Cultural serenity
The Chinese Garden and Japanese Garden on Jurong Island offer cultural serenity amid traditional architecture, surrounded by tranquil landscapes.
The Chinese Garden features pagodas, stone bridges, and ponds filled with koi fish, while the Japanese Garden has arched bridges over koi-filled ponds, rock gardens with lanterns, teahouses, and more—all set against picturesque backdrops perfect for peaceful strolls or quiet contemplation away from city life.