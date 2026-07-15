5 benefits of skater exercises
What's the story
The skater exercise is a simple yet effective way to boost agility and coordination. It mimics the movement of ice skating, engaging multiple muscle groups. This exercise can be done anywhere, making it a great addition to any fitness routine. By focusing on balance and quick lateral movements, the skater exercise helps improve your athletic performance and reduces the risk of injury.
Basics
Understanding the skater exercise
The skater exercise involves jumping from one foot to the other while mimicking a skating motion.
Start by standing on one foot with your knee slightly bent.
Jump sideways onto your other foot, landing softly and maintaining balance.
Repeat this motion continuously for a set duration or number of repetitions.
This dynamic movement engages your core, legs, and glutes, while enhancing your coordination.
Advantages
Benefits of skater exercise
Skater exercises offer a number of benefits that go beyond agility and coordination.
They also improve cardiovascular health by increasing heart rate during the workout.
The lateral movements help strengthen stabilizing muscles around the ankles and knees, reducing injury risk.
Plus, skaters can also improve your balance by challenging your proprioception with every jump.
Technique
Tips for proper execution
To perform skater exercises correctly, ensure proper form to maximize benefits and minimize injury risk.
Keep your back straight throughout the movement, avoiding excessive leaning forward or backward.
Use your arms for balance by swinging them naturally as you jump from side to side.
Start slowly if you are new to this exercise, gradually increasing speed as you gain confidence.
Integration
Incorporating skaters into workouts
Incorporating skater exercises into your workout routine can be easy with some planning.
They can be included in warm-ups, cool-downs, or as part of high-intensity interval training (HIIT) sessions for an added challenge.
Aim for three sets of 30 seconds each at least twice a week if you're looking for noticeable improvements in agility over time.