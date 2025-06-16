Overrated Paris spots to avoid (and where to go instead!)
While Paris is famous for its spectacular landmarks, many globetrotters wish to go beyond the typical tourist attractions.
France is dotted with hidden gems that promise unforgettable experiences away from the touristy throng.
From picturesque villages to tranquil sceneries, these offbeat destinations give you a taste of authentic French culture and history.
Here are some of these stunning places that guarantee an enriching trip across France's regions.
Alsace charm
Explore the enchanting village of Eguisheim
Eguisheim, situated in Alsace region, is a postcard-perfect village dotted with its pretty half-timbered houses and cobblestone streets.
The village is ringed by vineyards and allows the visitors to sample local wines.
Strolling around Eguisheim is like being transported back in time with its medieval architecture and lively floral displays.
It gives an up-close glimpse of traditional Alsatian life, away from the more touristy cities.
Natural wonder
Discover the beauty of Gorges du Verdon
Gorges du Verdon is often dubbed Europe's Grand Canyon.
This gorgeous natural wonder with its turquoise waters and dramatic cliffs lures nature lovers and adventure enthusiasts alike.
Tourists can indulge in activities such as hiking, kayaking, or just soak in the breathtaking views from several points along the gorge.
It serves as a tranquil escape into nature's magnificence.
Medieval escape
Visit the historic town of Perouges
Perouges is another well-preserved medieval town located near Lyon.
Famous for its cobbled streets and stone buildings, it offers an authentic glimpse into France's past.
The town has served as a backdrop for several films due to its historical ambiance.
Tourists can explore artisan shops or savor traditional galettes at local eateries while enjoying panoramic views of surrounding landscapes.
Coastal retreat
Experience tranquility in Ile de Re
Ile de Re is an island off France's western coast dotted with sandy beaches and picturesque villages such as Saint-Martin-de-Re.
The island features cycling paths which enable tourists to explore salt marshes, vineyards, and lighthouses at their own pace without the hassle of traffic congestion seen elsewhere on mainland roads during peak seasons.
Perfect for leisurely exploration amidst tranquil surroundings!