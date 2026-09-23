These Indian coastal spots may not be worth the hype
What's the story
India's coastline is dotted with many popular tourist destinations, but not all of them are worth the hype. Some places can be overcrowded, overpriced, or not as beautiful as they are made out to be. If you are planning a trip to India's coasts, here are some overrated spots you may want to skip. They may not offer the best experience or value for your money.
#1
Goa's crowded beaches
While Goa is famous for its vibrant nightlife and stunning beaches, some of its beaches can be too crowded.
Places like Baga and Calangute are often packed with tourists, leaving little room to relax or enjoy the scenery.
The high footfall also means higher prices for food and accommodation.
If you want a more peaceful beach experience, you may want to explore lesser-known beaches in Goa or other coastal states.
#2
Pondicherry's tourist traps
Pondicherry is famous for its French colonial architecture and serene beaches, but some areas have become tourist traps.
Promenade Beach can get extremely crowded during peak hours and may not offer the tranquility that many seek.
The Auroville visit also comes with entry fees and strict regulations, which may not appeal to everyone.
Exploring offbeat areas in Pondicherry can give you a more authentic experience.
#3
Kerala's backwaters hype
While Kerala's backwaters are often touted as a must-visit, they may not be as enchanting as expected.
The Alleppey stretch can get crowded with houseboats, making it hard to enjoy the serene beauty of the waters.
Plus, the houseboat rides are often pricey, without offering much difference in experience compared to other regions of Kerala.
#4
Mahabalipuram's limited attractions
Mahabalipuram is famous for its UNESCO World Heritage Sites, but it has limited attractions beyond the Shore Temple and rock-cut sculptures.
The town can get crowded with tourists visiting these sites, leaving little room for exploration of other cultural or historical landmarks in Tamil Nadu.
If you are looking for more diverse experiences, you may want to consider nearby towns with rich histories.
#5
Visakhapatnam's industrial vibe
Visakhapatnam is known for its industrial landscape and busy ports, which may not be what most beachgoers are looking for.
While places like RK Beach provide some relaxation, they can be crowded with locals and tourists alike.
For those looking for a more laid-back coastal experience, exploring smaller towns along Andhra Pradesh's coastline could be a better option.