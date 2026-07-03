Stone skipping requires precise timing and coordination between hand and eye

Skipping stones: The fun water game that keeps you active

By Vinita Jain 09:23 am Jul 03, 202609:23 am

What's the story

Stone skipping is not just a fun pastime by the water; it has many health benefits that are often overlooked. The activity involves throwing stones across the surface of water, which can improve physical and mental well-being. It is an easy, accessible exercise that can be done almost anywhere with a body of water. Here are some surprising health benefits of stone skipping.