Skipping or skating: Which gives your heart a better workout?
What's the story
Skipping and skating are two popular cardiovascular exercises that can help you improve your heart health. Both activities have their own benefits and can be performed by people of all ages and fitness levels. While skipping is a high-intensity workout that can be performed almost anywhere, skating is a low-impact exercise that improves balance and coordination. Here, we take a look at how skipping and skating can help you improve your cardiovascular health.
#1
Skipping: A high-intensity workout
Skipping is a great way to get your heart rate up quickly.
It burns calories fast, making it an ideal choice for those looking to lose weight or maintain a healthy weight. A 30-minute skipping session can burn up to 300 calories, depending on the intensity of the workout.
Regular skipping sessions can improve your cardiovascular endurance by strengthening the heart muscles and improving circulation.
#2
Skating: Low-impact benefits
Skating is a low-impact exercise that puts less stress on the joints than high-impact activities like running or skipping.
This makes it an excellent option for people with joint problems or those recovering from injuries.
Skating works out multiple muscle groups while improving balance and coordination.
A 30-minute skating session can burn around 250 calories, making it an effective workout for heart health.
#3
Flexibility in exercise routine
Both skipping and skating provide flexibility in terms of how you can incorporate them into your routine.
Skipping requires minimal equipment. You only need a rope, and you can do it indoors or outdoors at any time of day.
Skating, meanwhile, allows you to enjoy the outdoors while getting a workout in at the same time.
You can easily fit either activity into your schedule without needing much preparation time.
#4
Cost-effective cardiovascular exercise
Skipping is one of the most cost-effective ways to improve cardiovascular health, as all you need is a rope, which costs around ₹500 or less.
There are no gym memberships or expensive equipment involved with this exercise form.
You can practice it at home or in parks, making it accessible to everyone, regardless of financial constraints.