Skydiving enthusiasts, this is your next big thrill

Skydiving over the Serengeti is an experience like no other, giving you a bird's-eye view of one of the most iconic landscapes in Africa . The thrill of free-falling while witnessing the vast plains and wildlife below is something that adventure junkies will cherish forever. Here are some tips to make your skydiving experience in the Serengeti unforgettable, from planning your trip to what to expect on the day.

Timing Choosing the right time for your dive Choosing the right time for your skydive is critical. The best time to visit the Serengeti for skydiving is during the dry season, which lasts from June to October. During these months, weather conditions are most favorable, with clear skies and minimal rainfall. This ensures maximum visibility and safety during your jump. Also, this period coincides with the Great Migration, adding an extra layer of excitement as you may spot herds of wildebeest and zebras below.

Preparation Preparing for your skydiving adventure Proper preparation is key to a successful skydive in the Serengeti. Start by booking your jump well in advance, as slots can fill up quickly during peak season. Make sure you have all necessary gear, including comfortable clothing suitable for varying temperatures at high altitudes. It is also advisable to undergo a brief training session provided by professional instructors, who will guide you on safety protocols and techniques.

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Safety Understanding safety measures Safety should always be your priority when skydiving. Reputable operators will have stringent safety measures in place, including thorough equipment checks, and experienced staff members who are trained to handle emergencies. Before jumping, ensure that you understand all safety instructions given by instructors, including how to position yourself during free fall and landing procedures.

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