Skydivers, make your next jump in Mozambique
What's the story
Skydiving over Mozambique's Bazaruto Archipelago is a thrilling experience like no other. The stunning islands, with their pristine beaches and clear waters, make for an ideal backdrop for the adventure. The drop zone is located at 10,000 feet, giving you an exhilarating freefall before you open your parachute and glide over the archipelago. The activity is safe, with experienced instructors and well-maintained equipment.
Timing
Best time to visit
The best time to go skydiving over the Bazaruto Archipelago is during the dry season, which lasts from May to October.
During these months, the weather is more stable, with less wind, and clearer skies. This makes for better visibility and more predictable conditions for both jumping and landing.
The temperatures are also pleasant, making it easier for you to enjoy your post-jump exploration of the islands.
Safety
Safety measures in place
Safety is paramount when it comes to skydiving in Mozambique.
All jumps are conducted by certified instructors with years of experience.
The equipment used is regularly checked and maintained to ensure it meets international safety standards.
Participants are given a thorough briefing before the jump, covering all aspects of the process and answering any questions or concerns.
Experience
What to expect during your jump
Participants can expect an adrenaline-pumping freefall lasting around 30 seconds before deploying their parachute.
Once the chute opens, they will glide smoothly over the archipelago, taking in breathtaking views of turquoise waters and sandy beaches below.
The entire experience lasts approximately 20 minutes from exit to landing.
Exploration
Exploring Bazaruto Archipelago post-jump
After your skydiving adventure, take some time to explore the Bazaruto Archipelago's islands.
Each island has its own unique features, from lush vegetation to coral reefs teeming with marine life.
You can indulge in activities like snorkeling, or simply relax on pristine beaches while soaking up the natural beauty that surrounds you.