How sled workouts make you stronger
What's the story
Sled workouts are becoming increasingly popular as a versatile and effective fitness tool. They involve pushing or pulling weighted sleds, providing a full-body workout that can improve strength, endurance, and agility. Unlike traditional exercises, sled workouts offer unique benefits that cater to various fitness levels. Here are five surprising benefits of incorporating sled workouts into your routine.
#1
Enhances cardiovascular fitness
Sled workouts are an amazing way to boost cardiovascular fitness.
The high-intensity nature of these exercises gets your heart rate up quickly, which helps improve your heart health.
By incorporating short bursts of intense activity, you can improve your aerobic capacity and stamina.
This makes it an ideal choice for those looking to enhance their endurance without spending hours on the treadmill.
#2
Builds functional strength
One of the best things about sled workouts is that they build functional strength.
Since they mimic real-world movements, they engage multiple muscle groups at once.
This improves your overall strength and coordination for daily activities or sports.
Unlike traditional weightlifting, sled pushing and pulling emphasize the core, legs, and back, making you stronger for any physical challenge.
#3
Increases metabolic rate
Sled workouts are a great way to increase your metabolic rate, both during and after the workout.
The combination of resistance training and cardiovascular exercise leads to a higher calorie burn than many other forms of exercise.
This post-exercise effect, known as excess post-exercise oxygen consumption, or EPOC, means you continue burning calories even after your session ends.
#4
Improves agility and speed
Incorporating sled workouts into your routine can significantly enhance your agility and speed.
The explosive nature of pushing or pulling a sled requires quick, powerful movements that engage fast-twitch muscle fibers.
This not only improves your reaction time but also contributes to better performance in sports that demand rapid changes in direction.
#5
Supports joint health
Unlike high-impact exercises like running or jumping, sled workouts are low-impact on joints while still providing substantial resistance training benefits.
The controlled movement patterns reduce stress on joints while strengthening surrounding muscles and connective tissues.
This makes them an excellent option for those seeking joint-friendly workout alternatives without compromising on intensity or effectiveness.