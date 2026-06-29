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Indian preference shares: A guide for investors

By Simran Jeet 05:15 pm Jun 29, 202605:15 pm

What's the story

Investing in Indian preference shares can be a smart move for those looking for a mix of stability and returns. Preference shares give investors a fixed dividend before common stockholders get anything. This makes them an attractive option for those looking for regular income without too much risk. Here is a guide to investing in Indian preference shares, covering key aspects to keep in mind.