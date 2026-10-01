Smart ways to invest in gold bonds
What's the story
Investing in gold bonds can be a smart way to diversify your portfolio and hedge against inflation. Unlike physical gold, these bonds offer interest and are backed by the government. Here are five smart ways to invest in gold bonds, which can help you make the most of this asset class. Each method has its own benefits, making it easier for you to choose the best investment strategy for you.
Tip 1
Invest during initial offerings
Buying gold bonds during initial offerings can prove to be cost-effective. The price is usually lower than market rates, giving you an opportunity to enter at a favorable price point.
Further, the government often announces periodic issuances, so keeping an eye on these announcements can help you plan your investments accordingly.
Tip 2
Utilize Systematic Investment Plans
Just like mutual funds, you can invest in gold bonds through systematic investment plans (SIPs).
This way, you can invest a fixed amount regularly, such as monthly or quarterly.
This strategy helps in averaging out the purchase cost over time, and it reduces the impact of market volatility on your overall investment.
Tip 3
Leverage tax benefits
Gold bonds also offer tax benefits that make them even more attractive.
The interest earned on these bonds is taxable, but capital gains tax is exempt if held till maturity.
This means you can save a lot on taxes compared to other forms of gold investments.
Knowing these tax implications can help you plan your investments better.
Tip 4
Monitor interest rates carefully
The interest rate on gold bonds is fixed at 2.5% per annum, payable every six months.
Keeping an eye on changes in interest rates can help you assess the returns from your investment.
If the market rates go up, you may want to reconsider your strategy or even sell off your existing holdings for better returns elsewhere.
Tip 5
Consider long-term holding
Gold bonds have a tenure of 8 years, but you can redeem them earlier after 5 years.
Holding them for the full term ensures you get the most out of your investment, as it mitigates short-term volatility and guarantees returns through interest payments.
This strategy is ideal for those looking for stable, long-term growth without the hassle of managing physical gold.